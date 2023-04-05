'Gutar Gu' Trailer: Guneet Monga's web series is all about teenage romance; know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ VISHESH.BANSAL24 Stills from Gutar Gu featuring Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal

'Gutar Gu' Trailer: Gutar Gu is the upcoming teenage romantic drama series that focuses on two teenagers, who fell in love amid the confusion and chaos that comes with their age. Produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the Saqib Pandor-created and directed series stars The Family Man fame Ashlesha Thaakur and Vishesh Bansal from Yeh Meri Family. The modern-day teenage love story seems to be a fun roller coaster-worthy series to have a good time while watching. The two and half a minute long trailer immersed teen curiosity among the Indian audience and people expressed their extreme eagerness for the upcoming series.

When and where to watch

Gutar Gu is all set to stream on OTT starting 5th April. The series is available to watch for free on your Amazon shopping app. You just have to click on miniTV icon. You can also binge-watch on your laptop at www.amazonminiTV.com.

Cast & Crew

Written by Gunjan Saxena, Garima Kunzru and Saqib Pandor, the series is created and directed by Saqib Pandor and produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga as well as Achin Jain. 'Gutar Gu' features Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in its lead roles as 'Ritu' and 'Anuj' respectively.

This new-age drama is produced by Guneet Monga's Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Productions. In an interaction with a media portal, the producer said, “First Loves are always very special and it’s time to relive them with us. After receiving unprecedented love for ‘Gupt Gyan’, we at Sikhya are super excited to work with Director Saqib Pandor, transforming our well-received short film into its own Web Series! “Gutar Gu” - a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships- navigating strict parents, dating protocols, and the innocence and moments of first love.”

“There's so much to relate to in this beautiful tale of Pehla Pyaar, and we're incredibly excited for audiences to relive the nostalgia of young love with us,” she added.

