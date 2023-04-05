Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan

The YRF Spy Universe War 2 will see Hrithik Roshan taking on the South Superstar Jr NTR. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and go on floors by the end of this year. Confirming the same, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK - JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse."

According to ANI, "Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It's going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar."

"Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR will be a fight to remember! Let's put a reminder to watch this showdown first-day first show! Aditya Chopra had to take War 2 to a whole level in scale and Jr NTR's inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been roped in for directing a sequel to 'War' under the banner of Yash Raj films. War 2 is the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2022), and the soon to be released, Tiger 3 (2023). For those unversed, War fronted by Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff, released in 2019 and was the highest-grossing film of the year collecting over Rs 300 crore in India.

What's next for Jr NTR?

On the professional front, the South superstar is currently relishing the great success of RRR and is gearing up for his next big project 'NTR30'. Though the project is going to hit the floors soon, the makers of the movie are keeping all the fans hooked by sharing back-to-back updates of the film. The movie marks Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapppr's debut in the South industry. In the latest update is that Hollywood VFX artist Brad Minnich joined the crew of 'NTR30.'

Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The director promised that NTR30 will be his best work to date. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The highly anticipated project started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. The launch event was star-studded as celebs like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and many others attended along with cast and crew in the presence.

