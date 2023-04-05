Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to 'South VS North films' debate, says 'I can work in films...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@__MENAGA Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the country. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, the actress has come down to Mumbai for the promotions. Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, respectively. It also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. As Shaakuntalam is about to hit theaters, Samatha addressed the much-talked 'North Vs South film' debate.

As the barrier between north and south films has been diminishing over the years, Samantha told ANI, "There's no wall between North and South films now. I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to release on April 14, 2023. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

When asked about the movie, Samantha revealed, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." Expressing her feeling of working with Dev Mohan, Sam added, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."

What's next for Samantha?

The actress was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film 'Yashoda' which received positive responses from the audience. She will next be seen in Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is making buzz ever since its announcement.

She also has an action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

