Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours | READ

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. Recently, Naga Chaitanya was spotted on a dinner date with Sobhita in London. So far, they have been tight-lipped about their dating rumours. However, a report by The Siasat Daily stated the actress has reacted to the rumours, saying that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. However, Samantha has clarified that she did not make any such comments.

The Siasat Daily had quoted Samantha as saying, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

But now, Samantha has revealed that she never said the aforementioned statement. "I never said this!!, the actress said.

The speculations around Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged affair started doing the rounds on media reports earlier this year. Recently, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had a special dinner date at Jamavar located in London. A picture of the duo surfaced online as a chef from a London restaurant took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring both the actors, where the actor can be seen smiling for the camera, whereas Sobhita is snaped behind in the background. Neither actor has confirmed that they are with each other but fans have been shipping them together.

What's next for Samantha?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. The Telugu-language historical drama film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is all set to hit theaters on April 14.

She will also be seen in Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar in supporting roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is making buzz ever since its announcement.

