Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY reacts to Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours: 'Left in tears...'

Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The speculations around their alleged affair started doing the rounds in media reports earlier this year. Recently, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had a special dinner date at Jamavar located in London. A picture of the duo surfaced online as a chef from a London restaurant took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring both the actors, where the actor can be seen smiling for the camera, whereas Sobhita is snaped behind in the background. Neither actor has confirmed that they are with each other but fans have been shipping them together. Now, it seems that Samantha has finally reacted to those rumours.

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, reportedly said that she is not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Samantha told The Siasat Daily, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone."

Naga Chaitanya buys luxurious residence

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the headlines for reportedly acquiring a new property. Rumours suggest that the actor has purchased a house in the poshest colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It is said that he spent a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore for his new launchpad. Three years after his separation from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya moved into his own house. However, an official confirmation regarding the Bangarraju actor's house is yet to be out.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were living in Jubilee Hills together in 2021. However, the two parted ways in October in the same year. After their separation, Naga Chaitanya was reportedly staying in a hotel while Samantha continued to reside in their home in Hyderabad.

What's next for Naga Chaitanya?

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. Actor's Telugu-Tamil bilingual project directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The film titled Custody has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. The makers recently announced the grand release date for the movie. And the film is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2023.

