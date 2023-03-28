Naga Chaitanya buys a luxurious residence worth Rs 15 crore in Hyderabad?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIRI_AKKINENI_ Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the headlines for reportedly acquiring a new property. Rumours suggest that the actor has purchased a house in the poshest colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It is said that he spent a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore for his new launchpad. Three years after his separation from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya moved into his own house. However, an official confirmation regarding the Bangarraju actor's house is yet to be out.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were living in Jubilee Hills together in 2021. However, the two parted ways in October in the same year. After their separation, Naga Chaitanya was reportedly staying in a hotel while Samantha continued to reside in their home in Hyderabad. Now, the Thank You actor is said to have moved into his new house.

On Monday night (March 27), Naga Chaitanya attended the birthday bash of RRR actor Ram Charan. He arrived at the party along with his father Nagarjuna, and brother Akhil Akkineni.

What's next for Naga Chaitanya?

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in the upcoming cop drama titled Custody. Actor's Telugu-Tamil bilingual project directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The film titled Custody has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others. The makers recently announced the grand release date for the movie. And the film is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2023.

The first glimpse of this movie has all the elements needed to excite audience and fans of Naga Chaitanya. The teaser begins with a gripping background score and aerial shots. The reversed cars blast and immediately Naga gets into action delivering punches and kicks on the villains.

Besides this, he will be making his debut on an OTT platform with the show Dootha, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The series is directed by Vikram Kumar and stars Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Latest Entertainment News