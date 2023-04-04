Ram Charan and NTR Jr's RRR records over 1 million footfalls in Japan, SS Rajamouli can't thank enough

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from RRR featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' seems unstoppable and continues to set new records even after a year of its release. The movie made India proud by becoming India's first Oscar-winning full-length feature film. Now adding another feather to its hat, RRR has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country. The Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer film was released in October last year. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared news about the movie getting 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run.

The tweet read, "#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run." Filled with gratitude, Rajamouli too tweeted about the great victory, "Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan."

Released in October 2022 in Japan, RRR became the highest-grossing Indian film with the highest footfalls in Japan within two months when it surpassed the Rajinikanth starrer Muthu, which had earned JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) during its theatrical run there in 1998. The film has grossed over $10 million in the foreign nation. The filmmaker and the two superstars visited the foreign nation to promote the film ahead of its release.

We all know that 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscars for the best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. It also brought home a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award honour. 'RRR' also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

