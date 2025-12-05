Dhurandhar X review: Fans call Ranveer Singh’s film 'engaging' and a must-watch Dhurandhar opened to strong reactions on X, with fans praising its gripping storyline, emotional performances and visuals. Early viewers are calling Ranveer Singh’s new film a must-watch.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others, hit the big screens on Friday, December 5, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers so far.

Fans who watched Dhurandhar on its first day have begun sharing their thoughts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Read on to see what viewers are saying about the film.

Dhurandhar X review

One X user praised the film's storyline, even calling it "engaging". His X post reads, " #DhurandharReview 1. Dhurandhar is an engaging action-drama with a gripping storyline. 2. The lead performances add strong emotional weight to the film. 3. Visuals and background score very good. 4. Engaging music Star Rating: 4/5 (sic)."

Another user called it a "must watch". He wrote, "#Dhurandhar Movie Received Extraordinary Response From The Audience. Everyone's Appreciate The Performance Of #RanveerSingh and loudly Praise Him. A Must Watch #DhurandharReview #Dhurandhar (Sic)."

Have a look at some other X reactions below:

Dhurandhar cast and box office clash

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and others in key roles. Notably, the film saw a box office clash with the Malayalam film, Kalamkaval, which features superstar Mammootty, Vinayakan and Rajisha Vijayan in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Dhurandhar release LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's film releases today; early reviews say it's giving goosebumps