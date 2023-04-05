Is Malaika Arora planning to get married for second time? Actress finally confesses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Is Malaika Arora planning to get married again?

Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, is now dating Arjun Kapoor. The pair parted ways after being married for almost 18 years. They announced their split in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arjun are quite vocal about their romance, and they are one of the most stylish couples in the tinsel town. They are frequently questioned about their marriage plans. In a recent interview, Malailka Arora opened up about her plans to get married again.

Speaking to Brides Today magazine, the actress-model said, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life."

She further said, "It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow… So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other…to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silence as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego tussle is important."

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun never shy from expressing their love for one another. They often take to their social media accounts and share pictures with each other. The pair also embarks on various adventures together and give major couple goals.

