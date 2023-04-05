Kiccha Sudeep likely to join BJP today; Take a look at Kannada actor's best roles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KICCHASUDEEP Kiccha Sudeep is likely to join BJP today

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. This comes as Karnataka prepares for critical assembly elections on May 10, for which counting will take place on May 13. According to several reports, the actor will join the party today at 1.30 pm in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Sudeep was also in the news for being appointed brand ambassador of a Karnataka government scheme called ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, for cattle adoption. The actor had said he will adopt 31 cows under this scheme, one for each district of Karnataka.

Best movies of Kiccha Suddep

Kiccha Sudeep is a well-known actor and is primarily known for his roles in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. The actor was bestowed with several awards including the Filmfare Award for best actor (Kannada) and the Karnataka state award for best actor.

Some of the best movies of Kiccha Suddep

Phoonk

Kiccha Sudeep made his debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Phoon in Hindi cinema. The actor plays an atheist, who learns that good and evil both can exist outside the purview of science.

Puli

Suddep shines in this underwritten and under-valued role of cunning commander. In the movie, Sudeep can be seen hitting one-liners to his enemy with his action and eyes.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sudeep takes a breath between each word he speaks and makes it seem his arrogance is based on the character he portrays.

Naan Ee

Kiccha Sudeep stars as a larger-than-life businessman, womaniser, and murderer in this hilarious entertaining movie by SS Rajamouli.

Dabangg 3

It’s Bali Singh in Dabangg 3, who keeps the cat-and-mouse chase alive until the climax. Sudeep brings gravitas to his role by chuckling and imagining his power as greater as the hero.

Also Read: Karnataka Elections 2023: Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep to join BJP? Know here

Also Read: Sunil Shetty REACTS to Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi language debate, says 'we all actors believe...

Latest Entertainment News