Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep to join politics? Know here

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, popular Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep, popularly known as Sudeep is likely to join Bhartiya Janta Party on Wednesday, according to sources.

He is expected to announce his candidature at the party's state headquarters at 10:30 am. The saffron party has approached several actors to be star campaigners for the elections.

With this move, the BJP plans to take advantage of his popularity thus dethroning Congress that maintained a stronghold in several regions of the state.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

ALSO READ | No BS Yediyurappa's son Vs Siddaramaiah in Varuna; BY Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura

ALSO READ | Karnataka election 2023: Will EC's midweek voting plan drive Bengalureans to polling booths?