Is Sushmita Sen dating ex Rohman Shawl AGAIN? Internet thinks so after latest videos pop up

Sushmita Sen is one of the most prominent faces in the Bollywood industry. The actress is admired for her humility and talent. She is quite active on social media and amasses a massive fan following. Sushmita revealed in December 2021 that her relationship with Rohman Shawl is over, but they remain friends. They've been spotted together a number of times in public. The actress recently shared a post that fuelled rumours that she is reunited with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

On Tuesday, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram account and shared workout videos with Rohman and her daughter Alisah. Her caption read, "Will is the only way" #36days Now allowed more training!!! I leave to shoot for AARYA in Jaipur shortly…and here are my loved ones, keeping me company & helping me get back in the zone!!! Kisses Alisah Shona & @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

As soon as she shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Oh u guys are back..it really did put a smile on my face..u both are just so lovely together...just stay this way..it suits u both much love." Another user commented, "Glad to see them together once again." A third user wrote, "This filled my heart!! So cute to see @sushmitasen47 and @rohmanshawl together."

Among all the comments, Rohman Shawl's comment caught our attention. He wrote, "Thank you teacher @sushmitasen47."

For the uninitiated, Sushmita recently experienced a cardiac attack and underwent stent placement. Following her recovery, she strolled the runway at fashion week. The actress was beaming as she walked the runway while wearing a stunning yellow lehenga.

On March 2, the actress shocked her fans on Instagram when she revealed that she had recently survived a heart attack and had undergone angioplasty. Sharing a throwback picture with her father, Sushmita wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!"

