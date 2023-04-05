OG Fashionista! Rekha exudes opulence in golden sari at Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rekha

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are all set for the release of their upcoming Prime Video show Citadel. Ahead of its release, the actors are holding a special premiere of their spy thriller series. The two global actors were joined by a slew of celebrities such as Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Kabir Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar among many more at the blue carpet. The legendary Rekha, who is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title as she walked the blue carpet of Citadel with grace and elegance.

Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in the shades of rose gold and purple. She sported heavy earpieces and her tresses were tied in a traditional bun rounded up with gajra.

On the blue carpet, the celebrated actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she playfully made a gesture of slapping one of the paps after a brief verbal exchange in jest. Not only this but she also greeted them with folded hands. For a few more pictures, she was joined by Varun and others upon reaching the venue. For the unversed, the actress is a Padma Shri recipient and also served as nominated member of the Rajya Sabha member from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sohpie Choudry, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Anubhav Sinha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Shalini Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kubbra Sait, Nandish Sandhu, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Seth, Rasika Dugal, Priya Bapat, Anushka Sen, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anusha Dandekar and more celebs were also present at the venue.

About Citadel

Priyank Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller definitely promise an action-packed journey. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. It is backed by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner with David Weil.

Latest Entertainment News