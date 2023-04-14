When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif to 'go and change' after she wore an inappropriate dress | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. Ahead of the release, Palak Tiwari, who is making her acting debut alongside the Tiger actor revealed that Salman had a rule about how ladies should dress. The aspiring actress described Salman Khan as a 'traditionalist' and wants women on sets to 'be covered, like good proper girls.' After her interview grabbed a whole lot of attention on social media, an old video of Salman’s appearance on India TV's Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, where he was asked about Katrina Kaif's dressing went viral.

Clarifying his angry reaction on the show, Salman said that “while it (Katrina Kaif’s outfit) was short, fitting was also not appropriate.” He shared that the incident happened when they were filming Ek Tha Tiger’s Mashallah song and Salman maintained that it was normal as he and Katrina used to share their opinions about each other’s outfits on set.

Salman Khan could be heard saying, "Woh bahut khoobsurti se decency se kapde carry karti hai. Aur waise bhi Tiger ke andar who last gana tha, Mashallah, usme zarurat bhi nhi thi aisa kuch pehenne ki. Bahut ladkiya thi jinhone ne hardly kuch pehna tha. To theek tha. Jab tak humari ladkiyan decently dressed hain humko koi farak ni padta (she carries her clothes beautifully, and very decently. And Mashallah was the last song so there was no need for such clothes in that song. There were many girls who were hardly wearing anything. Till the time our girls are decently dressed, we don’t care)."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan has strict rule for women wearing low necklines on his sets, shares Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan's restriction concerning women's costumes on sets

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak shared that Salman Khan has a dress code for women on his sets. "Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls”. So my mum spotted me (heading to set) dressed properly, joggers and all. 'Where are you going?' she asked. 'How do you look so put-together?' I stated that I was heading to Salman Sir's set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari & KKBKKJ stars shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show

Latest Entertainment News