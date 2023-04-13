Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Salman Khan has strict rule for women wearing low necklines on his sets, shares Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Palak Tiwari's acting debut, will be released on 27th April 2023. Palak remembers assisting filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Antim: The Final Truth (2021), which was her first experience working with Salman Khan. Salman, according to Palak, had a rule about how ladies should dress on Antim's set.

In a recent interview with Sidharth Kanan, Palak shared that Salman Khan has a dress code for women on his sets. "Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls”. So my mum spotted me (heading to set) dressed properly, joggers and all. 'Where are you going?' she asked. 'How do you look so put-together?' I stated that I was heading to Salman Sir's set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

Palak, who is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, was seen in Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video, which was released in 2021. She will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others.

