Salman Khan's new bulletproof SUV's number plate has a special connection with actor's birth date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan's SUV

Due to constant death threats, Salman Khan recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling in it. At present, the mentioned vehicle has not even been launched in the Indian market but in view of his security, the actor imported the most popular and expensive vehicles in the South Asia market. While his car itself has garnered a lot of attention, the number plate, seems to have a special connection with the actor's birth date. The number plate of Salman's seven-seater SUV is 2727. That is the birth date of Salman. He was born on December 27, 1965.

Salman Khan's Nissan Patrol SUV is the second bulletproof vehicle, with the first being a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV that he frequently uses for various occasions. The use of bulletproof cars is not uncommon for high-profile individuals, including celebrities, politicians, and executives, as a precautionary measure against potential attacks. Reportedly, this car will now replace Salman’s previous Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, which was modified with armour and bulletproof glass.

Salman Khan receives another threat

On April 11, Salman Khan received another death threat from a caller named Rocky. The caller threatened to kill the actor on April 30. The call was received by the control of Mumbai Police at 9 pm on Monday night. The investigation is underway. The caller, who identified himself as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante).

On March 26, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threatening mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody. A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as "Sidhu Moosewala."

"A case has registered at Bandra police station with regard to emailed threats to kill Salman Khan. In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Luni police teams caught the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Ishwar Chand Pareek, an officer at Luni police station of Jodhpur told ANI earlier.

Salman has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police after assessing threat perceptions. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the superstar after he actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Latest Entertainment News