Salman Khan's new gym photo garners Anil Kapoor, Adbu Rozik and Dino Morea's attention

Ahead of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' Salman Khan treated fans to a new photo of himself. In the latest post, he talked about the gym and dining table being his 'fairest place' as he motivated fans towards fitness. In the image, the actor can be seen posing for the camera in the gym, as we can see a treadmill in the background. However, his zigzag metal headband, which he used to pull back his hair. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Gym n dinning table, the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (For that you don't need just power but will power) KBKJ#BeingStrong."

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Joining them, Anil Kapoor added lots of fire and clapping hands emoji. Dino Morea commented, "Looking good #stayingstrong. Big Boss contestant Abdu Rozik said, "Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro."

Recently, Salman Khan acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. At present, the mentioned vehicle has not even been launched in the Indian market but due to constant death threats, the actor imported the most popular and expensive vehicles in the South Asia market. The number plate of Salman's seven-seater SUV is 2727. That is the birth date of Salman. He was born on December 27, 1965.

Image Source : FILE IMAGESalman Khan's new SUV

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. ALSO READ: Salman Khan first met Palak Tiwari when she was 8; reveals she was ‘reluctant’ to do KKBKKJ

The trailer of the film was released recently. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: Salman Khan silences trolls over VFX accusations; flaunts his washboard abs at KKBKKJ trailer launch

