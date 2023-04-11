Salman Khan first met Palak Tiwari when she was 8; reveals she was ‘reluctant’ to do KKBKKJ

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and at the trailer launch she made some interesting revelations. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was supposed to mark her film debut with actor Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in 2021 but if the reports are to be believed the film was put on the back burner. Now, with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she is again in limelight. The aspiring actress is paired alongside singer-actor Jassie Gill, who plays Salman’s brother in the film.

At the trailer launch event of the film that took place in Mumbai today (April 10), Salman recalled meeting Palak on the sets of Bigg Boss when she was just eight years old. "I worked with her mother in Bigg Boss. She came to drop her off at the house. The season had Dolly (Bindra) also (laughs). But her mother had a great time in the house. I remember Palak was eight years old then. That was the first time I met her," he shared. For the unversed, Shweta appeared in the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010 and carried the winner’s trophy home.

Salman also revealed that he was supposed to do a film with Palak way before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan happened but that didn’t happen. He said, "After that, I called her for another film that did not work out. Then, she got Antim with us where she learned everything behind the scenes. She worked as an assistant director on the film. From there, she came into this one, which she earlier was reluctant in doing.”

About 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. ALSO READ: Salman Khan REACTS to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Box Office response: 'If film flops, 'poora bill...'

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcased Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde's family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

