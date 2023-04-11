Salman Khan silences trolls over VFX accusations; flaunts his washboard abs at KKBKKJ trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SALMAN_KI_SENA Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. When the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released earlier this year, a certain section of people had accused Bollywood superstar's washboard abs were not real but a result of good VFX. Recently, Salman also treated his fans with his shirtless pictures on social media, flaunting his chiseled body and six-pack abs. However, many thought it was photoshopped. Now, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Salman made a statement and silenced the trolls once and for all.

During the trailer launch event, Salman wowed his fans, as he showcased his washboard abs in front of the media shutting down all the social media trolls. Several videos from the event are currently getting viral in which the 'Dabangg' actor could be seen unbuttoning his black shirt and showing off his abs to the screaming audience. He told the audience, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)" and also hinted that his body was achieved after working out only.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "#SalmanKhan going shirtless live in front of everyone. Big slap on those people who think SK uses vfx in his movies," a user wrote. Another user commented, "No VFX Real 6 Pack Abs of MEGASTAR Salman Bhai. The OG Bodybuilding Icon of India." "Look At His Abs Man," a fan commented.

About 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcased Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde's family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

