Salman Khan REACTS to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Box Office response: 'If film flops, 'poora bill...'

Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, is directed by Farhad Samji. The 58-year-old actor said the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. However, at the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai, though, he seemed to be in a quirky mood and kept pulling the leg of his fellow cast members and the director Farhad Samji throughout the event, he had some pre-release tensions.

When the director profusely complimented Salman and said: "Superstar shayad logon ko mil jaayein saath kaam karne ke liye, par Salman kismat waalon ko milte hain (You may get a superstar to work with, but only the lucky ones get Salman)."

To this, Salman quipped: "Agar yeh picture nahi chali toh poora bill mere pe fatega, and he will say, 'Yeh hi hai aadmi jiski vajah se picture nahin chali. Original script abhi bhi mere paas hai (If the film tanks, he will say that it's my fault. I still have the original script with me and it was changed)."

Salman was referring to the film's back story. Back in 2014, Farhad Samji sought to remake the 2014 Tamil film 'Veeram' as 'Bachchhan Paandey' with Akshay Kumar. Later, however, he changed the 'Bachchhan Paandey' script to be the remake of another Tamil film, 'Jigarthanda'. As Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment held the remake rights of both films, Samji made changes to the 'Veeram' story, Salman Khan picked it up, and it became what's now known as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

The trailer launch event was also attended by other cast members including Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film, scheduled to be released on Eid 2023, also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Zee Studios will be releasing the movie worldwide.

(With IANS inputs)

