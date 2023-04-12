Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer crosses 50 million views in just 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SEINGSALMANKHAN Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's poster featuring Salman Khan

The trailer of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has crossed 50 million views in just 24 hours. Salman Khan's upcoming movie trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience. It has already crossed the total views of the trailers of several Hindi blockbusters such as Brahmastra. The KKBKKJ trailer is also trending at number 1 on YouTube. It has been one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, and currently, it is the most anticipated film on IMDb. It is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios.

The trailer was released on Monday evening. By Wednesday, on YouTube alone, it had 33 million views, which is more than the total views of the official trailer of last year’s biggest Hindi hit Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer film’s trailer has 30 million views so far. The overall record may still be a long way to go for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with trailers of films like War, Baaghi 3, and Zero all garnering over 100 million views. The Hindi trailer of KGF Chapter 2 rules the roost, however, with a whopping 267 million views. The most-viewed trailer for any Salman Khan film is Tiger Zinda Hai, which has 105 million views on YouTube.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. The trailer of the film was released recently. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

Salman plays the titular role in the movie which also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles.

