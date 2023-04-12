Sanjay Dutt gets hurt while shooting for Kannada film 'KD', suffers minor injuries

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt's Instagram upload

The Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for 'KD', a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence. While shooting a bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face. The glass pieces broke and some pieces hit the actor. It is said that he was given primary medical care, after which he headed back to Mumbai. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.

Fight master Dr. Ravi Varma was composing a fight for the movie. The incident had come to light lately and the exact details of the incident are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru and Sanju Baba is recovering from the injuries. After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the Kannada movie 'KD' against action hero Dhruva Sarja, whose teaser of 'Martin' movie is much in the talks.

'KD" is directed by Prem and is produced under the KVN banner. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie. Besides this, it has been also confirmed that Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan'. The action-packed sequence featuring King Khan and Dutt will be shot for 4–5 days in Mumbai.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative." The source further revealed, "Sanjay dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan."

Recently, Sanjay Dutt also confirmed his role in the upcoming installment of Hera Pheri. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, will see Dutt taking on the role of a Don.

