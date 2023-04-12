Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul makes shocking claim on her death: 'I don't even consider it a suicide'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATYUSHABANERJEE Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul talks about her

Pratyusha Banerjee was one of the most adored actresses in the television industry. The actress became a household name with her performance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu in 2010. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Pratyusha left for her heavenly abode in 2016, leaving friends, family and fans in utter shock. On April 1, 2016, the actress was found hanging at her flat in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon. She was dating actor Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused of Praytusha's suicide. The police registered a case of suicide against her boyfriend and television producer Rahul Raj Singh on the complaint of Banerjee’s family. The case prompted Singh to secure anticipatory bail and avoid arrest.

Now, years after Pratyusha's death, her boyfriend Rahul is all set to make a comeback in showbiz with his new album, 'Beparwah 2.' Recently, talking to Aaj Tak, Rahul Raj Singh opened up about the actress' death. He said, "The day this accident happened, I was not in my senses for two-three days. Even sleeping pills did not work, so the doctors tried to make him sleep by giving injections. I was not in a position to say anything. When I realized that she is no more, I see that I am being held responsible for her death."

He added, "How can I be responsible for the death of a girl when I had partyed with her just the night before. I have never instigated her against the family; rather, she herself was troubled by the debt of her parents. Pratyusha's money would come and it would go on repaying the loan. She used to get irritated, on the contrary I used to make her understand that nothing to worry, we will fix it."

Speaking about his alleged affairs, he said, "If a picture is seen with a girl, then how can it be considered an affair? Come on, if I had an affair, Pratyusha could have left me. Actually, Pratyusha was far above things like affairs, etc. It would not be such a big deal for her to end his life. The matter of encroaching property, where is his property that is to be encroached upon. In fact, I told her to keep 9 lakhs out of the 12 lakhs we had received in Power Couple so that he could repay the loan of her parents. All these allegations have been levelled against me without any reason."

The actor also revealed, "I don't even consider it a suicide. Pratyusha was actually making hanging videos to scare me. She used to do this often. In the same sequence, his leg must have slipped or there must have been disbalance, due to which this incident took place."

