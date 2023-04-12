Jeremy Renner makes his first red carpet appearance since accident; netizens relish in happiness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@K.T.RENNER Jeremy Renner at Rennervations premiere

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner made his first appearance at the Rennervations premiere after his deadly snowplow accident. the actor looked happy as ever as he walked the red carpet 3 months after the accident. Rennervations is the actor's upcoming series and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from April 12. According to Variety, the Avengers actor arrived on the carpet at around 6 p.m., appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit using a cane, the actor then took to a motorized scooter to assist him through press interviews.

Soon after Renner appeared at the premiere, several pictures and videos surfaced on social media and his fans shared their happy reactions watching their favourite actor recovering well. One of the users wrote, "He looks surprisingly great!," a user wrote. Another user commented, "He is a Strong and Determined man!! Keep up the Great work!!" "Good to see he`s able to walk, glad he's having a stable recovery," a fan wrote.

For the unversed, On New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner, two-time Oscar nominee, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a weather-related accident in Nevada. He underwent surgery and was hospitalized. After the incident, Renner's representative released a statement saying that the actor was in the intensive care unit in "critical but stable condition." Soon, the actor shared on social media that he was home.

Renner kept his fans updated about his health by sharing his journey of recovery on his social media handle. Earlier, the Marvel star shared a picture from his therapy session and revealed that he broke over 30 bones in a critical snow plow injury. On his Instagram post he wrote, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessing to you all," Renner wrote. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I... Much love and appreciation to you all," he added.

On January 3, Renner posted the first photo of himself at the hospital, thanking fans for their support.

(With inputs from ANI)

