Rubina Dilaik requests fans not to promote betting apps using her Instagram posts

TV actress, Rubina Dilaik has warned her fans not to promote betting apps using her Instagram posts. We all know how popular betting apps are on Instagram. Particularly during this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, numerous A-list celebrities are endorsing them. Cricket betting is very popular, and many of these apps operate legally. Taking to Twitter, Rubina said that she follows certain principles and urged people not to promote such apps on her behalf.

Rubina wrote, "I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life, If I don’t encourage some practices, do NOT promote them on my behalf (folded hands emoji)." She is one of the few celebrities, who does not advertise betting apps on social media.

Fans and friends came in support of the actress and lauded her for making it clear out and loud. One of the fans wrote, “Queen for a reason”. Another said, “Kudos Rubina. I hope your fan clubs (or any celeb fan clubs for that matter) will stop misusing publically available content of celebs”. "You are the inspiration of many people & feeling so proud by your these words," wrote another Twitter user. "Proud of you Rubi. That's called ethics", added another one.

Rubina Dilaik has been the talk of the town owing to her acting prowess and exceptional fashion sense. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. Rubina surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamorous looks and acting chops. Her pictures and videos go viral within a blink of an eye, and fans often shower their love on her photos.

Fans saw Rubina last in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor also participated in Rohit Shetty's hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and became one of the finalists. Prior to it, she enjoyed great popularity by winning the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

