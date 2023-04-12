Dream girl Hema Malini travels in Mumbai metro & auto; shares selfies with surprised co-passengers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DREAMGIRLHEMAMALINI Actress hema malini opts for eco-friendly commute with metro and auto ride

Hema Malini, who is an actor-turned-politician, recently shared her experience of travelling by metro and auto-rickshaw in Mumbai on her Twitter handle. In a series of posts, she described her journey and shared pictures and videos. According to her, it took her two hours to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. As an alternative, she decided to take the metro and reached her destination in a timely manner.

In her post, Hema Malini shared a series of photos taken at the metro station. The pictures showed the actor-politician dressed in a coral shirt, white pants, and brown shoes, carrying a black bag. In one of the photos, she could be seen pointing towards the roof of the station, while in another, she was seen posing with a person on the platform.

Hema Malini captioned her post sharing the pictures by expressing her excitement about her unique and wonderful experience. She described how it took her two hours to reach Dahisar by car, which left her feeling tired. However, she decided to try the metro in the evening and was pleasantly surprised by how fast and clean it was. She also mentioned the tough times the city had faced during the construction of the metro, but felt that the end result was worth it. The actor turned politician further stated that she reached Juhu in just half an hour via the metro and added two hearts emojis to show her appreciation.

Hema Malini also posted a video from inside the metro where several women can be seen posing with her for selfies as she sat down. She mentioned in her caption that after her metro experience, she decided to take an auto-rickshaw from DN Nagar to Juhu and successfully completed her journey. Hema further stated that when she reached her house by auto-rickshaw, the security was stunned to see her. She concluded by saying that her overall experience was wonderful and pleasurable as she travelled with the public in the metro.

Hema Malini also shared a video on her social media account where she could be seen sitting inside an auto-rickshaw with another person.

