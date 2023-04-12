Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari & KKBKKJ stars shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. After a grand trailer launch in Mumbai, the superstar along with Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Sukhbir was spotted arriving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film.

Salman Khan stole the show with his usual simple yet classy in black shirt paired with rugged denims. Several photos and videos of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's star cast surfaced on the internet. While Shehnaaz won many hearts in an all-black bodycon dress, Palak looked cool in a co-ord set. The leading lady Pooja Hegde was a vision in orange and Siddharth looked dapper in brown. ALSO READ: Salman Khan REACTS to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Box Office response: 'If film flops, 'poora bill...'

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISalman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sukhbir, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIVinali Bhatnagar, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwar

Salman Khan also added an update over the same and tweeted, "Just finished The Kapil Sharma Show @KapilSharmaK9 #KBKJ."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. The trailer of the film was released recently. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

In the trailer, Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan first met Palak Tiwari when she was 8; reveals she was ‘reluctant’ to do KKBKKJ

Latest Entertainment News