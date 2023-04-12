Juhi Chawla opens up on signing Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan in 2021 drug case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla; Aryan Khan

Juhi Chawla, who shares a close bond with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, signed Rs 1 lakh bond as a surety for his son Aryan Khan. In October 2021, Juhi signed the bond for Aryan, after the bail conditions were spelled out by the Bombay High Court in a drug case. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde had then said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated." In a new interview, Juhi called it an unforeseen incident, saying that she thought it was the 'right thing' for her to do.

Spilling some beans over the case, Juhi told News18 "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him."

Further talking about her bond with SRK, Juhi said that she rarely gets to see him but her husband Jay Mehta is always in touch with him. The actress said, "One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch."

For the unversed, Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Interestingly, during a recent cricket match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eden Garden, the title track of 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' was played. The film starred SRK and Juhi. Talking about the same, Juhi recalled telling Shah Rukh that she had no idea that 23 years after its release, this song would be playing at such a momentous occasion. "I told him, ‘Arre yaar, agar pata hota (If I knew) that people will remember the film, I would have done some things differently!' But, he said, ‘It’s playing today because it struck a chord with the audience. It came from a place of innocence and that’s the best part."

Juhi Chawla's work front

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan has featured in many films such as Darr, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani among others. She was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. The web series premiered on Prime Video. The actress also starred in 'Sharmaji Namkeen' with late actor Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

