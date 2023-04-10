Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana hail Rinku Singh's 5 successive sixes at IPL 2023 with special Pathaan poster

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana hail KKR's win

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as his team Kolkata Knight Riders won the Sunday IPL match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The superstar was in all awe of Rinku Singh and hailed the star performer after his five back-to-back memorable sixes sealed the deal for KKR. He also went on to call him his ‘baby’ and shared an edited poster from his Pathaan, featuring Rinku at his place. Also, he praised captain Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer.

Shah Rukh Khan's post:

Taking to Twitter, SRK shared a morphed poster of his film 'Pathaan' with Rinku's face on it and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Suhana and Aryan's post

SRK's son Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his story with caption, "BEAST." On the other hand, Suhana shared Rinku's picture and wrote, "Unreal." Ananya Panday also shared a picture on her stories and dropped raising hand emoticons.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA/ARYAN KHANSuhana and Aryan Khan's story

KKR vs GT

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes.

Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs. Suyash Sharma also continued his solid run after a three-fer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match, taking 1/35 in his four overs.

In chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes. Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7. The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over.

Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes. Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/37. Alzarri Joseph took two, while Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each. Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.

(With ANI inputs)

