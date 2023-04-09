Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata; fans call him ‘King of hearts’. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRKUNIVERSENEWZELAND Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata; fans call him ‘King of hearts’

Shah Rukh Khan recently travelled to Kolkata for his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) game and met with a few acid attack sufferers through his Meer Foundation. His fan pages shared photos from the meet-up online. The photos show Shah Rukh Khan posing with each woman. SRK sat down for a chat and also clicked a group photo.

Despite his demanding schedule, the Pathaan actor always attempts to interact with his audiences, not just during promotions but also in person. Now, a series of images of him posing with acid attack survivors in Kolkata has gone viral.

According to the Meer Foundation, "Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh." Anjali, a 20-year-old woman, was killed in a violent hit-and-run in Kanjhawala, Delhi. Anjali was the sole breadwinner for her mother and siblings' family. The Meer Foundation's goal is to assist the family, particularly the mother, with her health concerns while also providing enough respite to Anjali's siblings."

Shah Rukh Khan recently topped Time magazine’s poll for its annual TIME100 list, bagging more reader votes than football ace Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the American publication, the Pathaan actress received more than 4% of the 1.2 million votes cast. In the poll, magazine readers vote for the persons they believe should be included on TIME's annual list of the most important people.

