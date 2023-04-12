Suhana Khan exudes boss-lady vibes in a red pantsuit as she attends an event in Mumbai | Photos

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Suhana Khan, who is set to make her acting debut soon with 'The Archies', was recently spotted in Mumbai as she attended an event. See her glamorous photos.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is set to make her acting debut soon. The aspiring actress is currently busy building herself in the entertainment and fashion industries. Suhana, who has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', turned heads with her stylish appearance in a red ensemble at an event in Mumbai. Dressed in a red pantsuit which consisted of a cropped blazer, and a pair of matching high-waist trousers, Suhana exuded boss-lady vibes. 

For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a little shimmer on her cheekbones. She left her soft wavy her hair open. This marks an important event for Suhana as she has been signed by an international make-up and cosmetics brand.

Lately, Suhana has been in news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the door of the car. 

The dating rumours started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him. Also Read: Gauri Khan REFUSED Suhana's interview to Anusha Dandekar at NMACC event? VJ-actress breaks silence

Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during KKR vs RCB, Suhana & Shanaya Kapoor attend match

