Rowdy Rathore 2! Netizens rejoice after rumours of Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay Kumar surface

Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore is all set for a sequel. The 2012 film starred Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. It was helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. The action-entertainer opened to mixed reviews from the critics and became a blockbuster at the domestic and worldwide box office. While the sequel is in talks, there are speculations that Sidharth Malhotra will be replacing Khiladi in the film.

According to the buzz, the Mission Majnu actor, who will be playing the role of a cop in the film, has nodded to the role. It will reportedly be helmed by Shabina Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The makers may begin shooting the film within the next two months, since they are now focused on assembling a cast.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Malhotra getting onboard the project surfaced on the internet, netizens jammed the microblogging site, reacting to it. One user wrote, "Oh MY God!!!! So excited that #SidharthMalhotra is replacing #AkshayKumar in #RowdyRathore2." Another user tweeted, "Wooh! Sidharth malhotra takes over akshay kumar in rowdy rathore 2.... That's the perfect casting for this one, really excited!! Hoping lead to be Kiara." A third user tweeted, "Sidharth and Kiara will be the perfect casting for Rowdy 2, can't wait them to share screen space once again."

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film was well received by the audience. The actor is currently working on 'Yodha' in which he portrays the titular role with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film would be released in theatres on July 7, 2023. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, both debutantes, are the directors of the film.

