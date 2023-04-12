Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Masala
  5. Rowdy Rathore 2! Netizens rejoice after rumours of Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay Kumar surface

Rowdy Rathore 2! Netizens rejoice after rumours of Sidharth Malhotra replacing Akshay Kumar surface

Akshay Kumar wowed the audience with his dual roles in Rowdy Rathore. However, if speculations are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra will replace Khiladi in the sequel.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 16:09 IST
Rowdy Rathore 2! Sidharth Malhotra replaces Akshay
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA, AKSHAYKUMAR Rowdy Rathore 2! Sidharth Malhotra replaces Akshay

Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore is all set for a sequel. The 2012 film starred Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. It was helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. The action-entertainer opened to mixed reviews from the critics and became a blockbuster at the domestic and worldwide box office. While the sequel is in talks, there are speculations that Sidharth Malhotra will be replacing Khiladi in the film. 

According to the buzz, the Mission Majnu actor, who will be playing the role of a cop in the film, has nodded to the role. It will reportedly be helmed by Shabina Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The makers may begin shooting the film within the next two months, since they are now focused on assembling a cast. 

As soon as the news of Sidharth Malhotra getting onboard the project surfaced on the internet, netizens jammed the microblogging site, reacting to it. One user wrote, "Oh MY God!!!! So excited that #SidharthMalhotra is replacing #AkshayKumar in #RowdyRathore2." Another user tweeted, "Wooh! Sidharth malhotra takes over akshay kumar in rowdy rathore 2.... That's the perfect casting for this one, really excited!! Hoping lead to be Kiara." A third user tweeted, "Sidharth and Kiara will be the perfect casting for Rowdy 2, can't wait them to share screen space once again." 

Related Stories
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's mushy moment at awards event is awwdorable | Video

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's mushy moment at awards event is awwdorable | Video

Sidharth Malhotra's QURIKY reaction to paps asking for solo photos wins hearts: 'Dil jeet littaa...'

Sidharth Malhotra's QURIKY reaction to paps asking for solo photos wins hearts: 'Dil jeet littaa...'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Holi wish has vibrant connection with their Haldi ceremony | Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Holi wish has vibrant connection with their Haldi ceremony | Photos

Kiara-Sidharth's cute entry to Shanaya Kapoor in saree: INSIDE Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash

Kiara-Sidharth's cute entry to Shanaya Kapoor in saree: INSIDE Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. It was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film was well received by the audience. The actor is currently working on  'Yodha' in which he portrays the titular role with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film would be released in theatres on July 7, 2023. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, both debutantes, are the directors of the film. 

Also Read: Dream girl Hema Malini travels in Mumbai metro & auto; shares selfies with surprised co-passengers

Also Read: Juhi Chawla opens up on signing Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan in 2021 drug case

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Masala Section

Top News

Related Masala News

Latest News