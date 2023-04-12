Shah Rukh Khan praises his daughter Suhana Khan for her achievements; shares adorable video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan clicked at an event

Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan can't be more proud of his little princess Suhana Khan as she becomes the face of the ace cosmetic brand Maybelline. Recently, Suhana attended an event in Mumbai and she undoubtedly made some heads turn with her ravishing appearance. Seeing his daughter building herself a career, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop himself from praising his darling daughter.

SRK took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of Suhana from the event. He captioned the video, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!". For the event, Suhana exuded boss-lady vibes as she was seen dressed in a red pantsuit which consisted of a cropped blazer, and a pair of matching high-waist trousers. Suhana is set to make her acting debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

'Archies' is an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Lately, Suhana has been in news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the door of the car.

