Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks rugged in first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Shahid Kapoor's highly awaited movie Bloody Daddy is making waves ever since its announcement. Fans have been waiting for developments about the film. Now, the actor has put all of the anticipation to rest by revealing his first look from the film, as well as an update on the teaser.

On Wednesday, the Jersey actor took to his Instagram account and shared his jaw-dropping first look from the upcoming film. He also shared that the teaser for the film will be released soon. His caption read, "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon." The film was previously scheduled for a digital-only release, but it is now aiming for a theatrical release. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

Shahid Kapoor fans were extremely thrilled by his look in Bloody Daddy and praised the actor in the comments section. One user wrote, "Love the look." Another user commented, "waiting a long time for this film." A third user wrote, "Killing it as Bloddy Daddy."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series. It is an eight-part series that also features South star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, "Farzi" revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich. Taking up an issue like counterfeiting, which is termed no less than a 'financial terrorism' (in the series), the series is applauded for its content as well as performances. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and law enforcement where losing is not an option. The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

