Malayalam actress Malavika Sreenath shares traumatic casting couch experience: 'he caught hold of me'

Malayalam actress Malavika Sreenath recently made waves when she revealed her harrowing casting couch experience. In a recent interview, the young actor recounted being sexually harassed while auditioning for the role of Manju Warrier's daughter in a film. She described how she was instructed to stand inside the room for 10 minutes while her mother and sister waited outside.

In a recent interview with a Malayalam television channel, Malavika said, "Casting couch is very much part of the film industry. I can say that I am a victim. I have not spoken about this before. Now, I can talk about this as I have a space in the industry. Three years back, I was called to audition for a role in a Manju Warrier film. The audition was for the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter. It was only later that I got to know that those who auditioned me were not part of the film. I was excited about getting a chance to work with Manju Warrier. I had no contacts in the film field. I could not check if the offer was genuine. My mom, I and sister were taken to the audition in an Innova."

The actress further revealed that he caught hold of her, and she began shivering. "While I was adjusting my hair in the room, he came and held me from the back. He was a big, tall man. We often say – ‘Why didn’t you react at that moment?’ or ‘Why didn’t you push the person and run?’ But at times, we are unable to react. We are paralyzed with fear. I was very young. When he caught hold of me, I began shivering. I tried to push him away with my elbow. Then the person said, ‘Malavika, if you give in, people will see you next as Manju Warrier’s daughter.'"

Malavika further shared that she began to cry. She managed to escape the place somehow and get on any random bus on the road. Malavika revealed that she cried a lot on that bus.

