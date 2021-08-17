Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/FARAH KHAN, KARAN BOOLANI Rhea Kapoor-Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance from reception party is all things fun | WATCH

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot to her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony on August 14. The wedding took place at Anil's Juhu bungalow followed with an only friends and family reception party. Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor with sister Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal, Sanjay Kapoor with his wife Maheep Kapoor and their son, Shanaya Kapoor were among the attendees.

After the pictures from the festivities were shared by the family, Farah Khan shared a video of Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts. Congratulations @karanboolani." Farah added 'Abhi toh party shuru hui hai' track in the background.

In the video, Rhea and Anil can be seen dancing their heart out while the guests including Rhea's husband Karan cheering for them. Anil looked dapper in mustard yellow kurta while Rhea chose to wear a long white gown.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a family picture featuring his '2 super-daughters' Sonam and Rhea Kapoor; and '3 super-sons' - Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The actor wrote, "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed"

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

