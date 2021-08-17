Anil Kapoor shares family picture after daughter Rhea weds Karan Boolani, calls it 'biggest blockbuster ever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR Anil Kapoor shares family picture after daughter Rhea weds Karan Boolani

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with the love of her life Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony on August 14. The duo got hitched at Kapoor's Juhu house in the presence of close friends and family. The extended family of Anil and Sunita Kapoor showed up in their best outfits for the low-key wedding of their daughter including Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and her family and others.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a family picture featuring his '2 super-daughters' Sonam and Rhea Kapoor; and '3 super-sons' - Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The actor wrote, "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed"

Talking about Rhea and Karan's wedding, unlike a Punjabi wedding, it was not preceded by nights devoted to the ‘mehndi' and ‘sangeet'. Rhea did not have ‘mehndi' on her hands, but she sported a striking engagement ring.

After the wedding, Rhea shared the first picture on her Instagram and said, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn."

"I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

On the other hand, Karan Boolani wrote, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together"

Rhea, who's the younger daughter of Anil Kapoor and his costume designer wife Sunita, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. On Saturday, it was the time for 'Rhea Di Wedding'. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.