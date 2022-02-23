Rhea Chakraborty shares new pics from Farhan-Shibani's wedding, says 'finally learnt how to live in the now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

Highlights Rhea Chakraborty shares new pics from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family

Rhea has resumed work after two years

After a tumltous time, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is 'rhenewing' herself. The actress who was engaged in controversies for past years is slowly and steadily picking up pieces and moving on both personally and professionally. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to post lovely pictures of herself in a beautiful yellow lehenga. The new photos of the B-town diva are from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivity.

"Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew," she captioned the post adding sparkling emojis. Rhea opted for soft, dewy makeup with a mauvy lip colour that complimented her look. She also opted for pearl-studded jhumkis and bangles as accessories. Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show regular Shibani Dandekar, last week at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. Rhea had attended all the wedding festivities and also posted some pics from the ceremonies.

For the unversed, It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea has resumed work after two years and had posted about the same on Instagram. She wrote an inspirational message in the caption. It read, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP!#rhenew #gratitude."

Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre', which was released last year.