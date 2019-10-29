Ranveer Singh goes clean-shaven in latest picture, fans go 'Bahut Hard, Bahut Hard'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh goes clean-shaved in latest picture, fans go 'Bahut Hard, Bahut Hard'

Actor Ranveer Singh's new look has got everyone talking. He has got rid of his mustache going clean-shaven all the way. The Gully Boy actor took to social media today to share his all clean-shaved avatar and, fans can't help but go gaga over the new Ranveer Singh.

The actor hilariously captioned the picture as "Ae Chikne'. Take a look:

As soon as Ranveer Singh shared his new look to the world, there was complete buzz everywhere. Fans were in complete awe and poured in several comments such as 'cutie', 'Bahut Hard, Bahut Hard' Bhai, 'awesome look' and so on.

While Ranveer Singh fans are loving his latest look, it will be interesting to see how wife Deepika Padukone reacts to his no-beard look.

Recently, Ranveer Singh featured on wrestler John Cena's Instagram feed. In the said photo, Ranveer was seen sporting a moustache, a pair of quirky sunglasses, and a multi-coloured shirt. The photograph, as always, was uploaded without a caption, but it's Ranveer's reaction to it that demands your attention.

Reacting to his own photo on John Cena's feed, Ranveer used a variation of the wrestler's iconic catchphrase - You Can't See Me. After liking the Instagram post, Ranveer commented, "Can't see me."

On the film front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt, has plenty of interesting projects in his kitty. The actor will now star in Kabir Khan's '83. The film sees him stepping in the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and also stars Deepika Padukone in the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. Apart from '83, Ranveer will also star in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

