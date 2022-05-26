Did Ranbir Kapoor just promote mom Neetu's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DELHIUPTODATE Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Karan Johar turned just turned 50 and celebrated his birthday with the who’s who of Bollywood. His birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios was undoubtedly the biggest Bollywood party. The star-studded night saw Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor to name a few. Among the photos and videos, that went viral on social media, it was Ranbir Kapoor's cute clip that stole the limelight. The actor, who attended the bash with his mother Neetu, promoted her film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with an adorable gesture at the party. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer OUT: Varun-Kiara Advani's emotional family reunion promises full on entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's video

While he was posing for the paps, the actor promoted her mom’s upcoming movie. The video shows Neetu, in white co-ords, posing with her son, who looked dapper in a formal suit. Take a look

Well, Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir, was missing for the celebrations as she is currently shooting for her first Hollywood project, 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. ALSO READ: TKSS: Akshay Kumar praises Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar, says she has a sharp memory

About Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its inception. The team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote their film. In the film, Anil plays Neetu’s husband. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: T-Series REFUTES Pakistan singer's allegations of copying 'Nach Panjaban' song

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in important roles. After several delays due to COVID19, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.