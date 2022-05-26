TKSS: Akshay Kumar praises Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar, says she has a sharp memory

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar

Kapil Sharma will be hosting Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show that has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now, has been graced by numerous celebrities and well-known personalities. Now, Prithviraj team will be coming to TKSS. Manushi Chhillar is making her acting debut with this film and her co-star is all praises for her.

Lauding Manushi for her acting skills and dialogue delivery, Akshay Kumar said "If I talk about Manushi, she has such a sharp memory! She used to memorise all dialogues, hers, mine as well as other actors. She could remember the toughest of words," he said.

On the other hand, Manushi shared how she is a big fan of Akshay's comedy movies. "I am a big fan of sir's (Akshay Kumar) comedy, the few comedy films that sir has done. But, after watching 'Prithviraj' I can definitely say that 'Prithviraj' is my favoUrite film of sir," the actress said.

Promo Video of TKSS

The promo video starts with Kapil welcoming Akshay, Manushi, and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on the stage of his show and as usual the superstar pulled the comedian's leg for not understanding his compliment (beta, ache lag rahe ho).

Well, Kapil too teased Akshay for working with all the top actresses from every generation. The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend comedy ko hathyaar banaake hasi ka karenge aagaz, kyunki aapki tension ko maat dene aa rahi hai Team #Prithviraj! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

About Akshay and Manushi starrer Prithviraj

Set to be released next month, Prithviraj has been produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It also casts Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Manav Vij. Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.