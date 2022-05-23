Jug Jugg Jeeyo: T-Series REFUTES Pakistan singer's allegations of copying 'Nach Panjaban' song

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ABRAR UL HAQ Pakistan singer Abrar Ul Haq

The makers of the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh, have shared the official trailer of the movie. The trailer showed the complexities of relationships in the film but a Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has alleged plagiarism in connection with a song sung by him and has threatened legal action. However, the record label from which the song was sourced and T-Series have rejected the singer's allegations and said that due procedures have been followed. Also read: Karan Johar-produced 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' accused of copying 'Nach Punjaban' song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq

Taking to Twitter, T-Series wrote, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies." They also shared the YouTube link of the track.

Their much-elaborated statement read, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film JugJugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions." ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer OUT: Varun-Kiara Advani's emotional family reunion promises full on entertainment

"All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents," the statement added.

However, even after the response from the record music label, the Pak singer continued to claim that this song hasn't been licensed to anyone and repeated his threat of legal action.

Pakistani Singer's claim

Abrar Ul Haq has alleged that the makers of the film have copied his song 'Nach Panjaban' and is threatening to take legal action to claim damages. The song has appeared in the trailer. "I have not sold my song " Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar," he said in a tweet.