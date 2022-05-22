Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer OUT: Varun-Kiara Advani's emotional family reunion promises full on entertainment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer OUT

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer starring actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani is out. The Raj Mehta directorial is packed with love, romance, drama and an unexpected family reunion. Sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Anil wrote,"“Zaroor aana to this family reunion filled with surprises with your parivaar!#JJJTrailerout now!” Slated to release in theatres on June 24, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, announcing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited!"

The trailer video opens with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's wedding celebration, but things take an unexpected turn, as they decide to file a divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

After several delays due to COVID19, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.