Varun Dhawan gives 'Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' twist to 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' family

As their movie inches closer to the end of the shoot, actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture with his onscreen family from the sets of the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', with a 'Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' twist. Taking to his Instagram story, Varun shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in which he could be seen posing with fellow cast members Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Sharing the snap, he wrote 'Family' alongside it and added the title track of famous Indian TV soap opera: 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' playing in the background. The picture was originally shared by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta, who informed fans that the movie production has inched closer to the end.

"As we inch closer to the end of shoot slowly and steadily, I'm constantly reminded of what a 'special' experience making this film has been. Could have only happened with special artists like these! @neetu54 @anilskapoor @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @manieshpaul @mostlysane," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time.

