Neetu Kapoor says 'Tu meri bahu ke piche kyu padha hai' to paparazzi. But it's not about Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor, who is currently seen as a judge on the upcoming dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', engaged in hilarious conversations with the paparazzi. The veteran actress was recently papped making her way to the shoot, when she was seen blessing the shutterbugs as she wished them a long life (Jug Jugg Jeeyo). For those unversed, Neetu is coming back to the big screen with Raj Mehta directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, Neetu, who looked beautiful in a yellow and golden indo-western saree that she paired with a stylish neckpiece, was seen making her way to the sets from her vanity van, when a paparazzi mentioned about her 'bahu' (daughter-in-law). However, it wasn't Alia Bhatt but Neetu's on-screen 'bahu' -- Kiara Advani, who will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani says she doesn't want to forget anyone. Is she talking about Sidharth Malhotra?

To this, the senior actress responded, "Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyu pada hain yaar!" (Why are you after my daughter-in-law?)." Replying to this, he said "Bahu achi lagti hain", adding, "Bhale wo Alia ji ho ya Kiara ji ho" (I like your daughter-in-law, be it Alia or Kiara). Take a look

About 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani the film is slated to have a theatrical release this year on June 24. Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the first on-screen collaboration of actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta the film went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also stars Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara is gearing up for the release of Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. The film is an edgy mix of humour and comedy. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, it is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, Tabu is a also playing a major role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.