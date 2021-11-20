Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan starrer to have theatrical release on THIS date

After a long wait, the makers of the romantic-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo announced the release date on Saturday (November 20). Starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani the film is slated to have a theatrical release next year on June 24. Sharing the motion poster of the film producer Karan Johar wrote, "There’s nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Take a look:

He also shared a few stills from the film. Directed by Raj Mehta film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the first on-screen collaboration of actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Jug Jugg Jeeyo also marks veteran star Neetu Kapoor's comeback to big screen after her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor starrer Besharam. Last week, Neetu shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van and announced the wrap up of the film," Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special."

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama also features YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul. Th film went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time.