Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia keen on playing Nirbhaya’s mother in film: Understand the pain of Asha Devi

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia achieved cult status after playing the roles of Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 Ramayan. Their names have been synonymous as Lord Rama and Sita. Now, after the rrun of Ramyan on Doordarshan, actress Dipika Chikhlia has been grabbing headlines. The 54-yesr-old actress has been treating fans with some memorable throwback pictures with PM Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dipika, who was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Bala, is now keen on playing Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi in a movie.

"I still get shivers down my spine when I think about the Nirbhaya incident. It took her seven years to get the justice she deserved, and in these seven years, her mother Asha Devi stood like a rock for her daughter. Being a woman and a mother myself, I can understand what she went through in these last seven years", said the Ramayan actress in an interview with Navbharat Times.

She further added, “Nirbhaya’s case went for many years and a movie based on it will bring awareness to people in general and women in particular. Today, women in village hesitate to lodge a complaint in the police station, but with Nirbhaya and her mother’s story, they will get strength to stand for themselves”.

Amid the coromavirus pandemic, Dipika Chikhlia recently shared a video on her social media account, urging everyone to stay indoors and remain safe. She pointed out that people are still using excuses to get out of the house. She asked them to think of the safety of their families and others.

On the work front, Dipika will be next seen in the film Gaalib based on the life of Afzal Guru's son Gaalib Guru. She will play the role of Afzal Guru's wife in the film. Besides this, she will also be seen portraying Sarojini Naidu in the freedom fighter's biopic and the film will be officially announced once the lockdown is lifted.

