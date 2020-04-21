Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. And the best monologue delivery award goes to Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman. Sorry Kartik Aaryan

And the best monologue delivery award goes to Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman. Sorry Kartik Aaryan

Netizens are also calling Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman as the first-ever angry man of India. Check out what Twitter has to say.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2020 23:07 IST
kartik aaryan, doordarshan

Ramayan is currently being re-telecast on Doordarshan

Every time someone says monologue, what comes to your mind? Kartik Aaryan-- right? Bollywood lovers are still a fan of Kartik's Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue. The rant about girls, though sexist, was and is quite popular among youngsters. However, fans have now found their new favourite whose monologue is way more savage than Kartik's. 

Hold on your horses! The person is none other than Ramayan's Lakshman. The iconic character played by Sunil Lahri grabbed the attention of millennials when he delivered a monologue defending Sita. When Lord Rama asked Sita to go through 'agnipariksha', this angered Lakshman. He vented out his anger questioning the whole idea of Sita going through 'agnipariksha'. Lakshman said Sita should be appreciated as she made all the sacrifices despite being a king's daughter.

As soon as the episode went on air, netizens found their new angry young man. They even compared his monologue with that of Kartik Aaryan. And, there's no point for guessing that who won.

Check out netizens' reactions below:

Sunil Lahri is overwhelmed with the kind of appreciation he has been receiving lately. The actor said that he is enjoying the memes. “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I like it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes," he told KoiMoi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X