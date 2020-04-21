And the best monologue delivery award goes to Sunil Lahri aka Ramayan's Lakshman. Sorry Kartik Aaryan

Ramayan is currently being re-telecast on Doordarshan

Every time someone says monologue, what comes to your mind? Kartik Aaryan-- right? Bollywood lovers are still a fan of Kartik's Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue. The rant about girls, though sexist, was and is quite popular among youngsters. However, fans have now found their new favourite whose monologue is way more savage than Kartik's.

Hold on your horses! The person is none other than Ramayan's Lakshman. The iconic character played by Sunil Lahri grabbed the attention of millennials when he delivered a monologue defending Sita. When Lord Rama asked Sita to go through 'agnipariksha', this angered Lakshman. He vented out his anger questioning the whole idea of Sita going through 'agnipariksha'. Lakshman said Sita should be appreciated as she made all the sacrifices despite being a king's daughter.

As soon as the episode went on air, netizens found their new angry young man. They even compared his monologue with that of Kartik Aaryan. And, there's no point for guessing that who won.

Check out netizens' reactions below:

Kartik Aaryan : I own the best monologue!



Lakshman Ji : Hold my dhanush!#Ramayan#Ramayana#रामायण



What a rant by @LahriSunil in today's episode! Truly proved himself as the best actor of the entire series! pic.twitter.com/TABa6utEN9 — Vidhyun Kapoor (@VK_Payne19) April 18, 2020

Laxman ji's expressions, dialogue delivery 🙏👌

Angry and in pain , perfectly portrayed by @LahriSunil .

No amount of appreciation is enough for his acting. #Ramayan — Quarantined संघी कुड़ी😼💕🇮🇳 (@Adizamybaee) April 18, 2020

#Laxman proved as a best actor with best dialogue in today's episode, a deep relationship of BHABHI-DEVAR love which is not less than a mother- son love. Headsoff 🙌🙌 Jay Shree Ram #रामायण — Tejas (@tejas2436) April 18, 2020

Also He is the actual first Angry Young Man of India. — Rajan Singh Thind (@rajansinghthind) April 18, 2020

Sunil Lahri is overwhelmed with the kind of appreciation he has been receiving lately. The actor said that he is enjoying the memes. “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I like it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes," he told KoiMoi.

