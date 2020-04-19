Image Source : TWITTER After PM Modi, Ramayan's 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia shares throwback picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Actress Dipika Chikhalia is making huge headlines these days, thanks to the return of her show Ramayana on Doordarshan. The last episode of Ramanand Sagar’s popular mythological saga Ramayan aired on April 18 but the popular series and its actors are still grabbing a lot of attention. Dipika Chikhlia has now shared a picture with the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.calling him a 'great man'.

Taking to Twitter, the Ramayan actress shared the picture and wrote, "Memories A great man I was blessed to met @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari".

Memories 😊 A great man I was blessed to met @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/rBEoJrpOqY — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 18, 2020

No sooner did Dipika Chikhalia share the picture on social media than several fans started to pour in all the lovely comments.

Earlier, Dipika shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went viral across the internet. The photo happened to be from the time when the actress stood for election in Baroda (Vadodara). Very few know that Dipika had once contested the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the Baroda constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Apart from Dipika, her co-stars Arun Govil, who played Ram, and Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, are often in news.

