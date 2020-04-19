Sunday, April 19, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2020 14:58 IST
After PM Modi, Ramayan's 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia shares throwback picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Actress Dipika Chikhalia is making huge headlines these days, thanks to the return of her show Ramayana on Doordarshan. The last episode of Ramanand Sagar’s popular mythological saga Ramayan aired on April 18 but the popular series and its actors are still grabbing a lot of attention. Dipika Chikhlia has now shared a picture with the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.calling him a 'great man'.

Taking to Twitter, the Ramayan actress shared the picture and wrote, "Memories  A great man I was blessed to met  @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari".

No sooner did Dipika Chikhalia share the picture on social media than several fans started to pour in all the lovely comments.

Earlier, Dipika shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went viral across the internet. The photo happened to be from the time when the actress stood for election in Baroda (Vadodara). Very few know that Dipika had once contested the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the Baroda constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Apart from Dipika, her co-stars Arun Govil, who played Ram, and Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, are often in news. 

 

 

