Raavan slaughter, Lakshman-Meghnad fight, Kumbhakaran: Twitterati open treasure box of memes on Ramayan

The re-run of Ramayan on Doordarshan has finally come to an end. The episode aired on Saturday evening and fans were emotional to see Sita return to Ram after Raavan's slaughter. The show returned to the small screen during lockdown after a huge demand from the fans. It even broke viewership records and made the channel most viewed during this time. While fans loved going down the memory lane with the mythological drama, Twitterati came up with hilarious memes and trolls as well.

From Raavan's slaughter to Lakshman's fight with Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, viewers opened their treasure box of memes and broke the internet with funny Ramayan posts. While many called Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman the original 'angry young man', others were impressed with Raavan's dialogues during Sita Apaharan. Many memes are dedicated to Ram aka Arun Govil and Vibhishan's strategy to kill Raavan. Check out some hilarious memes here-

First news anchor of the world,



who provided unbias accurate news.......

No fake news.. #Ramayan #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/WUg6tMicoE — Shweta Rai (@shwetarai995) April 16, 2020

Meghnath applying all 3 super ashtra *Vaishnavastra,Pashupastra, Brahmastra* to laxman ji....

Le Lakshman ji:#Ramayan#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/xk8JkbQhCO — Aashish Kumar (@realAashish762) April 16, 2020

What Relatives What he is in

Thinks of My actual life

Brother#Ramayanamemes #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/M1bdrpcPVz — Ankit Barnwal | 🐶 (@ankitbarnwal10) April 17, 2020

Every month when my mother gets her salary

*me to my mother*#Ramayanamemes pic.twitter.com/zhdFaXDe95 — S H A X H A N K (@Shaxhank25) April 16, 2020

Earlier, fans were disappointed with Doordarshan for editing scenes during Raavan's slaughter in Ramayan. They took to social media to express their anger. A user wrote, "Why did you edit so many scenes, aihiraavan , raavan death , raavan and Laxman scene? Ye sab kidar hai?" The user further wrote, "Why so much cut? It would be best if you showed up without editing. There was no need to edit such an important scene." Another user wrote, "But is baar.. Ahiravan aur makardhavg toh aaye he Nahi???"

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan & Shri Krishna are works of art that deserve to be seen without tampering with the artist’s vision through edits like those in the DVDs. #RamayanOnDDNational #RestoreRamayan @ChikhliaDipika @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @swwapniljoshi — JanakiRaghunath (@siyarambhakt) April 18, 2020

@DDNational In Ramayan number of seen cutted ,where Ram and Laxman kidnapped by Ahiravan in patallok. This seen not shown,Hanuman son makardawaj also not shown — Amaranth (@Amarant36966520) April 18, 2020

Let's rate #Ramayan as one of the greatest tv series ever made on IMDB

Retweet to spread this

#रावणवध #रामायण pic.twitter.com/ezWd91YNsS — Shivam (@shiv_am_logan) April 18, 2020

