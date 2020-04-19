Sunday, April 19, 2020
     
Raavan slaughter, Lakshman-Meghnad fight, Kumbhakaran: Twitterati open treasure box of memes on Ramayan

From Raavan's slaughter to Lakshman's fight with Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, viewers opened their treasure box of memes and broke the internet with funny Ramayan posts.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2020 13:01 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

The re-run of Ramayan on Doordarshan has finally come to an end. The episode aired on Saturday evening and fans were emotional to see Sita return to Ram after Raavan's slaughter. The show returned to the small screen during lockdown after a huge demand from the fans. It even broke viewership records and made the channel most viewed during this time. While fans loved going down the memory lane with the mythological drama, Twitterati came up with hilarious memes and trolls as well.

From Raavan's slaughter to Lakshman's fight with Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, viewers opened their treasure box of memes and broke the internet with funny Ramayan posts. While many called Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman the original 'angry young man', others were impressed with Raavan's dialogues during Sita Apaharan. Many memes are dedicated to Ram aka Arun Govil and Vibhishan's strategy to kill Raavan. Check out some hilarious memes here-

Earlier, fans were disappointed with Doordarshan for editing scenes during Raavan's slaughter in Ramayan. They took to social media to express their anger. A user wrote, "Why did you edit so many scenes, aihiraavan , raavan death , raavan and Laxman scene? Ye sab kidar hai?" The user further wrote, "Why so much cut? It would be best if you showed up without editing. There was no need to edit such an important scene." Another user wrote, "But is baar..  Ahiravan aur makardhavg toh aaye he Nahi???"

 

